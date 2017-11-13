Style
The H&M Black Friday Sale Includes $7 Sweaters, and More Crazy, Good Deals
H&M’s Black Friday deals start as early as November 14th! Here’s how to score big
Posted on
H&M Black Friday Deals
If you only shop at one Black Friday sale, you will not regret hitting up H&M. The Swedish retailer is saving it's biggest deals of the year for the epic shopping holiday. And technically, you don't have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to start saving. On November 14, H&M will start dropping special deals at select stores and online.
So what's on the lineup? All of your holiday essentials—think day-to-night dresses and statement-making blouses. Oh, and we're taking this opportunity to stock up on cozy sweaters because some of them will be marked down as low as $7. Yes, $7. That's less than a measly value meal at your favorite fast food joint.
You already know that these amazing deals are going to sell out in no time. So you might as well start planning your shopping strategy right now. We've got a sneak peek at some of the upcoming H&M deals below to help you prepare.
Glittery Peplum Sweater
Buy It! Original Price: $18, Sale Price: $7; hm.com
Dress With Flounce
Buy It! Original Price: $30, Sale Price: $15; hm.com
Gray Turtleneck
Buy It! Original Price: $35, Sale Price: $15; hm.com
Chiffon Dress
Buy It! Original Price: $35, Sale Price: $10; hm.com
Off-the-Shoulder Top
Buy It! Original Price: $13, Sale Price: $5; hm.com
