Hillary Clinton's New Pantsuit Look Comes from Two Millennial Female Designers

Winning the popular vote but losing the presidency in the Electoral College has hardly seen Hillary Clinton wallowing in sweats. Sure, she went through a phase of walking the backwoods of upstate New York and indulging the selfie requests of fellow hikers. And she’s admitted to finding comfort in play time with her grandchildren and a glass (or two) of chardonnay. But the former first lady, senator and secretary of state is clearly moving on. She’s written a new memoir coming out in the fall, playfully promoted her namesake pumps designed by Katy Perry, and now is giving her iconic lob-and-pantsuit look a fresh twist with the young suit brand Argent, a line designed by two millennial women.

To receive her “Champion of the Century Award” from Planned Parenthood back in May, Clinton selected a suit jacket fittingly created by two young, female designers—and with a pretty budget-friendly price. (Somewhere between the Ann Taylor pieces in Clinton’s closet and the a very pricey look by Giorgio Armani she’s also worn.)

@hillaryclinton featured in @vogue wearing Argent and accepting the @PlannedParenthood Champion of the Century award. // #honored #nicework A post shared by Argent (@argent) on May 5, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Clinton’s $358 limited-edition basketweave tie blazer was from Argent, a business wear-focused label created by 31-year-old designers Sali Christeson and Eleanor Turner. The line features a number of pieces perfect for any young professional, including blazers, blouses, dressy slacks, and more classic pieces with a modern twist your mom would undoubtedly approve of.

Red//white//blue inspiration from @humaabedin in argent 🇺🇸 // #nicework A post shared by Argent (@argent) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Christen and Turner told Glamour they even got the chance to meet Clinton, with Sali saying, “We had the opportunity to meet her at an event at San Francisco. We shared what we are doing with her, and we just felt like she got it and was excited. And from there she and Huma [Abedin] started wearing the pieces…. It’s just a symbolic honor at its simplest.” And clearly the former Democratic presidential nominee was just as impressed with these two young ladies, saying to New York magazine of the brand’s suits, “They make them all in New York, and they’re not unreasonably priced. I just want to support more of these young-women-owned businesses, and I think it’s so sweet that they are making pantsuits!”

What do you think of Hillary’s new pantsuit? Do you want to buy pieces from this brand? Sound off below!