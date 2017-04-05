Hillary Clinton's Male Model Nephew Tyler Signs with Gigi and Bella Hadid's Agency, Shares Shirtless Shots to Celebrate

Hillary and Bill Clinton may be indulging in a much deserved break from the public eye (taking advantage of all of that newfound free time to accept standing ovations at various Broadway productions and wander the backwoods of upstate New York, graciously putting their hikes on hold to snap a selfie with supporters).

But while both they are temporarily stepping out of the spotlight, there’s another member of the Clinton family who’s ready to step into it in a major way: the former Secretary of State’s nephew, Tyler Clinton, who just signed a major modeling contract.

Tyler is the son of Roger Clinton, Jr., the former president’s 60-year-old half brother. And now the 22-year-old has been officially added to the IMG Models roster, joining the high-cheekboned ranks of some very famous recent signees, including Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown.

Signing with IMG also bodes well for Clinton’s runway career as the agency is home to some of the biggest names in the fashion industry at the moment – you may have heard of Bella and Gigi Hadid, as well as fellow catwalk regulars Karlie Kloss and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl Ashley Graham.

From Coinage: Jay-Z & Beyonce: All the Ways J and Bey Get Paid

RELATED PHOTOS: Looking Back at Hillary Clinton’s First Time in the White House

The male model has already updated his social media bios to reflect his new representation, moving from Los Angeles to New York City in order to pursue his career more seriously.

fresh outta insta jail A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

His portfolio on IMG’s website is also already replete with brooding, black and white semi-clad and shirtless photos, predominately taken by photographer Brian Jamie. While he may not have booked any major campaigns or editorials as of now, you might want to keep a keen eye out this coming New York Fashion Week because that chiseled jawline and six-pack abs strolling past you could very well belong to a member of the Clinton family.

What do you think of Tyler Clinton? Does he have what it takes to be the next big male model? Sound off below!