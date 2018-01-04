Watch This Bride Get a Sweet Surprise — with Help from Randy Fenoli — On Say Yes to the Dress

One of the most important days in one bride’s journey to wedded bliss is made even more special with a sweet surprise on an upcoming episode of Say Yes to the Dress.

While her sister Monica tries on a stunning and unique light pink gown at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City, Jasmin Vivian Marin is making a cross-country trip to help her pick the gown.

“My sister Monica is about to have the biggest surprise of her life right now,” Marin reveals in a sneak preview of the episode, exclusively shared by PEOPLE Now. “We flew in from Los Angeles to New York, she does not know we’re here, she’s about to have a fit.”

When Marin and her other family members arrive in Manhattan, Randy Fenoli helps them sneak into the showroom. Monica exits the dressing room in the special gown, heading straight for her surprise.

TLC’s Say Yes To The Dress sixteenth season premieres on January 6th at 8 p.m. ET.