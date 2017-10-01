Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda Strut Their Stuff Down the Runway for Paris Fashion Week Show

Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda came to Paris Fashion Week to strut their stuff!

On Sunday, Mirren and Fonda walked the runway at the L’Oréal Paris show — and the pair of 70-something beauties looked radiant as they shared the catwalk with models.

Mirren, 72, wore a Chaplin-esque buttoned coat and wide-legged grey checkered trousers and as she made her way down the runway, she playfully slung a walking stick over her shoulder. While Fonda, 79, was all dolled up in a long form-fitting tiger print dress from Balmain with a partially unzipped zipper detail in the back.

Other style stars who walked the runway included model Winnie Harlow, Cheryl, Barbara Palvin and Doetzen Kroes.

Fonda and Mirren s are no strangers to working with L’Oréal.

After Fonda booked her first campaign with the beauty brand in Sept. 2014, Mirren followed suit in October.

“I am not gorgeous and I never way, but I was always OK looking and I’m keen to stay that way,” Mirren modestly told the Daily Mail at the time. “I have always loved the L’Oréal Paris brand, and I hope I can inspire other women towards greater confidence by making the most of their natural good looks. We are all worth it!

In 2017, Mirren elaborated on how it was about time older women were celebrated for their beauty.

“It’s about bloody time! I thought, at last, there has been a shift [in the fashion and beauty industry] — I’m talking about age and beauty, but also diversity,” The Queen actress continued.

Fonda who has long been acknowledged for her lifelong beauty was “shocked” when Megyn Kelly asked her about plastic surgery on Wednesday during an interview on for Megyn Kelly Today.

“Given the fact that we don’t have a lot of time and [Robert Redford] is right here, it’s a weird thing to bring up – whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not. I have and I’ve talked about it. Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question,” the Barefoot in the Park actress told ET Canada hours after the awkward sit-down aired on NBC.

“You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically,” Kelly had said to Fonda. “You admit that you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit. And you look amazing. Why did you say, I read that you said, you’re not proud to admit you had work done. Why not?”

Staring back Kelly with bewilderment, Fonda paused for a few seconds before finally asking, “We really want to talk about that right now?”

Kelly tried to recover. “Well one of the things people think when they look at you is how amazing you look,” she continued, attempting to get the 9 to 5 star to budge.

“Well thanks,” Fonda responded while deflecting the original question. “Good attitude, good posture, take care of myself — but let me tell you why I love this movie, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery,” she said.