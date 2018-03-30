Heidi Klum Goes Topless for her First Maxim Cover at 44

Heidi Klum continues to prove that age is nothing more than just a number with her latest sexy shoot.

The 44-year-old supermodel and mom of four went completely topless for Maxim‘s May/June issue – her first for the brand, surprisingly, though she’s covered nearly every other magazine imaginable. Klum kept things tasteful with some strategically placed beachy waves, but otherwise gave a pretty good idea of how seriously she’s staying in shape.

In the other images from Klum’s cover shoot, she posed wearing only a black thong, an embroidered jacket worn fashion blogger style and combat boots. In another shot, the model dressed up some more with an open leather jacket, high-rise jeans and long layered necklaces.

But even though Klum’s clearly not afraid to bare almost all at 44, she tells the magazine she still worries about getting older, just like the rest of us.

“My nose would grow like Pinocchio’s if I said that I didn’t feel some pressure about aging, as I am constantly asked about it,” she says.

“I’m in the public eye, and there’s more scrutiny because of that. I can look at photos of when I was 24, and of course I am going to look different now at 44 and having had four children — but, again, it’s about being comfortable with yourself and what you see in the mirror. I’m not trying to hold on to the past or searching for a fountain of youth. We are all going to age, so I’m trying to embrace that, but not without a bit of a fight.”

The star recently responded to comments from haters who said she’s too old to model lingerie at 44 during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Sometimes people say, ‘You know you’re 44, you’re turning 45, why are you not giving the baton to someone else?’ But I always think there’s a lot of women my age 50, 60, 70. What, do we have an expiration date? Can we not also still feel sexy? I feel sexy,” she said.

To maintain her killer body, Klum started to focus on eating healthier in her thirties and following an intense workout regimen.

“I run a little bit. I don’t run like super fast or super far,” she previously told PeopleStyle. “But it’s not really about how fast you do it. For me it’s just like doing it, period.” She also climbs on the treadmill wearing ankle weights, and does rear-focused “butt lifts” that also tap her inner thigh area. “It’s always good to keep the muscles underneath working so that it is nice and toned,” she said. “Toned is good.”