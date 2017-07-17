Style

No Bra? No Problem! See The Many Creative Ways Heidi Klum Keeps Her Breasts Covered

As the model has said in the past, “more boobs, less bra.”

By @kirkpate

Posted on

More

1 of 8

Heidi Klum/Instagram

NOTHING TO WEAR SELFIE

Taking a page from Kim K's Selfish, Heidi knows a skillfully placed camera can make all the difference between a NSFW nude selfie and one that lands you your very own coffee table book.

2 of 8

Heidi Klum/Instagram

FISHING SCARF

Because a scarf is practically a top, just without any guarantee that the piece of fabric is actually strapped to your torso.

3 of 8

Heidi Klum/Instagram

HANDS (OF OTHER PEOPLE)

Why wear a garment when your friend is right there to lend a helping hand?

4 of 8

Heidi Klum/Instagram

CHESTS (OF OTHER PEOPLE)

Your S.O. should always be at the ready to serve as the perfect shield against overexposure.

5 of 8

Heidi Klum/Instagram

AN ARTFULLY ARRANGED DOG

They don’t call them (wo)man’s best friend for nothing.

6 of 8

Heidi Klum/Instagram

TWO ARTFULLY ARRANGED DOGS

And while you're at it, why not go for two dogs so you'll have one for each breast.

7 of 8

Heidi Klum/Instagram

PICNIC BLANKETS

A picnic blanket is a particularly creative choice in covering, but when you think about it, isn't a picnic blanket basically just a wrap dress waiting to be constructed?

8 of 8

Heidi Klum/Instagram

YOUR OWN HANDS

And of course, when all else fails, your own hands are always a foolproof option.

See Also

More

More