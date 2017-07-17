Style
No Bra? No Problem! See The Many Creative Ways Heidi Klum Keeps Her Breasts Covered
As the model has said in the past, “more boobs, less bra.”
By Emily Kirkpatrick•@kirkpate
Posted on
More
Bankrupt Wedding Dress Chain Alfred Angelo Apologizes for ‘Inconvenience and Hardship’
1 of 8
NOTHING TO WEAR SELFIE
Taking a page from Kim K's Selfish, Heidi knows a skillfully placed camera can make all the difference between a NSFW nude selfie and one that lands you your very own coffee table book.
2 of 8
FISHING SCARF
Because a scarf is practically a top, just without any guarantee that the piece of fabric is actually strapped to your torso.
3 of 8
HANDS (OF OTHER PEOPLE)
Why wear a garment when your friend is right there to lend a helping hand?
4 of 8
CHESTS (OF OTHER PEOPLE)
Your S.O. should always be at the ready to serve as the perfect shield against overexposure.
5 of 8
AN ARTFULLY ARRANGED DOG
They don’t call them (wo)man’s best friend for nothing.
6 of 8
TWO ARTFULLY ARRANGED DOGS
And while you're at it, why not go for two dogs so you'll have one for each breast.
7 of 8
PICNIC BLANKETS
A picnic blanket is a particularly creative choice in covering, but when you think about it, isn't a picnic blanket basically just a wrap dress waiting to be constructed?
8 of 8
YOUR OWN HANDS
And of course, when all else fails, your own hands are always a foolproof option.
See Also
More
Bankrupt Wedding Dress Chain Alfred Angelo Apologizes for ‘Inconvenience and Hardship’