Heidi Klum, 44, Shuts Down Critics Who Say She's Too Old to Model: 'Do We Have an Expiration Date?'

Heidi Klum may be the most in-demand TV show host today (she works on Project Runway and America’s Got Talent and Germany’s Next Top Model), but she still keeps her modeling skills sharp by lending her face (and other assets) to her line of lingerie, Heidi Klum Intimates. And for anyone who thinks she’s too old to model lingerie at 44, she has a message for you.

“Sometimes people say, ‘You know you’re 44, you’re turning 45, why are you not giving the baton to someone else?’ But I always think there’s a lot of women my age 50, 60, 70. What, do we have an expiration date? Can we not also still feel sexy? I feel sexy,” she said during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She explained that she has nothing against 20- or 30-year-old models, but questioned: “Why can’t older women also be in campaigns? So I’m still doing it.”

She’s still doing it – and said she won’t stop until she simply “doesn’t want to do it anymore.”

She’s actually such a good model for her brand, that she wore her own collection on air, showing off her lace black bra worn with a brown suit on the show.

One of her latest campaigns had her modeling in a bed of roses in her bra and skivvies, but that didn’t faze her much (no surprise for the woman who poses naked for her mom). “You get used to people looking at you,” she shared. “It just comes with the job, you know, you can’t take things personal so I’m used to it.”