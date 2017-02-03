Heidi Klum Risks the World’s Weirdest Tan Lines in Her Haste to Bake

By now, it’s been pretty well established that Heidi Klum is comfortable in her own skin.

The model and Heidi Klum Intimates designer, who grew up in a clothing-optional household (“I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free.”), posed completely nude in a bath tub for LOVE magazine’s annual Advent calendar and doesn’t mind an accidental nip-slip (“It’s okay to see the nipple!”), just shared a skin-baring photo on Instagram to show us she’ll do anything it takes to get an even tan. Even if that tan doesn’t reach her calves.

The 43-year-old model faced a dilemma: it’s a beautiful, sunny day on a deck overlooking the ocean, but she presumably had no bikini on hand. What’s a woman to do? Obviously, Klum couldn’t miss out on a picturesque opportunity to get a natural, sunkissed tan so instead, the star dropped her pants to her ankles and laid out with just a pair of nude panties on. “Chillin 😎,” she captioned her Instagram post.

The swimsuit model-turned-designer is always happy to embrace her bod: “I love showing off my feminine assets,” she told PeopleStyle in November, when she launched her debut line of swimwear. And although we can’t completely tell whether or not the Project Runway host and judge went both pantsless and topless in her Instagram photo (our bet’s on yes), Klum says she’ll continue stripping down by the beach no matter her age.

“I’m also probably going to be the girl on the beach with no top on when I’m 60,” says the model, who’s been dating art dealer Vito Schnabel, 30, for over two years. “Maybe my stomach and my boobs are not going to be the same way they are now. But it’s just who I am. I am more of a free person. I’m more nudist that way. I’m fearless. I don’t think that will change.”

