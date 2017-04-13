Long before Kendall Jenner proudly proclaimed that she was cool with her breasts, there was Heidi Klum. The runway-star-turned-lingerie-impresario has never been shy about her love of a little topless moment, both on-set and in her real life, the latter of which she boldly demonstrated this week when she went fishing wearing only a scarf in place of a more traditional top.

Indeed, the 43-year-old model and host is currently enjoying a tropical vacation in the Caribbean where she’s been lounging seaside, working on her tan while watching her boyfriend Vito Schnabel surf the waves and apparently enjoying a little fishing while she’s at it. But just because Klum is engaging in an activity of the people doesn’t mean she’s doing so dressed like she’s of the people. Instead the model ditched her bikini top in favor of a breast-obscuring decorative scarf.

But this is hardly the first time the international supermodel has shunned wearing a bra in favor of literally anything else.

Below, we’ve gathered just a few examples of the interesting strategies she’s employed to avoid a nip slip:

HANDS (OF OTHER PEOPLE)

Why wear a garment when your friend is right there to lend a helping hand?

@zac_posen ….I need something to wear for tonight's @projectrunway @lifetimetv A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jul 31, 2014 at 2:06pm PDT

CHESTS (OF OTHER PEOPLE)

Your S.O. should also always be at the ready to serve as the perfect shield against overexposure.

…..dreaming ….❤️ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 21, 2016 at 3:33am PDT

A DOG/MULTIPLE DOGS

And they don’t call them (wo)man’s best friend for nothing.

Monday morning 😴💤💤💤💤 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jun 20, 2016 at 3:53am PDT

Good morning 😀❤️💋 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Mar 10, 2015 at 8:35am PDT

FUR THROWS

When your dog’s away, a furry cowhide rug will also do in a pinch.

Photo Blast from the Past: @roberterdmann A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Apr 22, 2016 at 8:03am PDT

PICNIC BLANKETS

Likewise, a picnic blanket, which when you think about it, is practically a wrap dress waiting to be constructed.

Sunday 😊 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jun 5, 2016 at 9:50am PDT

WALLS

A plain white wall does the trick, too.

Love being cheeky in my @heidiklumintimates A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Nov 24, 2015 at 11:00am PST

YOUR OWN HANDS

Of course, when all else fails, your own hands are always a foolproof option.



Love my new ❤️necklace A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 18, 2016 at 11:41am PDT

In conclusion, as Heidi herself once said, “more boobs, less bra.”

What do you think of Heidi’s fishing ensemble and life motto? Sound off below!