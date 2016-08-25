Heidi Klum Releases Never Before Seen Lingerie Snaps While Serena Williams and Simone Biles Kick Butt in Nike's New Ad

This week is all about the power of the female form, from the lady athletes who wowed us with their prowess at the Rio Olympics to the supermodels impressing us with their scantily clad physiques in a slew of new ad campaigns. These ads celebrate the diversity of beauty and range of possibility achievable by women, whether they’re busy breaking world records, just breaking hearts or doing both simultaneously. At the very least, this group of women will inspire you to do a round of sit-ups when you get home tonight.

Leave it to Heidi Klum to know just how to get you over those hump day blues. On Wednesday, the modeling legend shared a previously unreleased shot from her namesake lingerie line Heidi Klum Intimates. In the dimly lit image, Klum is shown half submerged in shadows wearing a matching bra and underwear set from her own collection, with just the contour of her body barely visible. The supermodel captioned the shot, “Feeling naughty for this Wednesday #humpday in my @heidiklumintimates 😈 #heidiklumintimates 📸 by @francescocarrozzini“

And Klum isn’t the only one giving us major goals. This week Nike also released their new campaign featuring Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Serena Williams, and more, demonstrating all of the tireless hard work and effort it takes to be the very best you can be. If you ever needed any fitspo, ten seconds of watching these women run, jump, flip, and lift should do the trick.

It was also announced this week that model Zuri Tibby will join Rachel Hilbert as one of the faces of Victoria’s Secret PINK. For those not familiar with Tibby, the IMG model was first discovered in a Florida shopping mall and has since appeared in international editions of Vogue in addition to posing for Rihanna‘s Stance sock line. Her new gig means the 20-year-old will follow in the footsteps of former Victoria’s Secret PINK models Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, and Elsa Hook, being featured in editorials and at events for the brand.

Taylor Hill may be an industry veteran at this point, but the It-model made her campaign debut for Topshop on Wednesday, posing in the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2016 collection. Hill models an assortment of preppy looks with a streetwise edge in a series of images shot in New York by photographer Giampaolo Sgura and styled by Topshop’s Creative Director, Kate Phelan.

The campaign images are also accompanied by a video, released in late July, starring Hill, her dog Tate, and a whole lot of hip hop. In a statement about their new face, Phelan wrote, “Taylor walked in the February 2016 UNIQUE show – she is a social supermodel and a young woman with style and personality; she is every Topshop girl rolled into one.Whether she is a tomboy in jeans, glamorous in cocktail, or pretty in polka dots, Taylor is Topshop’s ultimate girl crush.” And who could blame them for falling head over heels with this girl next door?

And since we’re on an Olympic tip, we’ve got one bonus addition that isn’t about the female form, but is pretty great to look at nonetheless: Ryan Seacrest, fresh back from Rio, tapped several very well dressed “regular guys” to talk about style and model his collection for Macy’s, Ryan Seacrest Distinction, in a series of videos — the first of which he debuted on his Instagram today.

What do you think of these new ads? Which is your favorite? Sound off below!