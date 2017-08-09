In fashion, some days you’re in, and some days you’re (check)out. Case in point: Heidi Klum is taking her fashion expertise to the supermarket checkout counter, launching a new clothing collection with German discount grocery store Lidl.

After creating Heidi Klum Intimates, along with Heidi by Heidi Klum, the star will be launching an entirely new collection with Lidl, called “Esmara by Heidi Klum: Heidi and the City,” which was created with low price points and high fashion in mind, in order to bring Klum’s aesthetic to Lidl’s 21 U.S. stores, along with their 10,000 stores worldwide.

“I wanted to create fashion with a wow effect that is easy to combine and makes every woman look fantastic – and all at an unbeatable price,” Klum said in a statement about the collaboration, which will include everything from clothing to shoes and accessories, and will be priced from $6.99 to $29.99.

But the low price points don’t mean you’ll be getting low quality materials. They line will feature lace, sequins (see Klum’s sequin sweatshirt above), leopard print, and even a faux leather jacket, which will be the most expensive piece in the collection at around $60.

And while both the brand and Heidi have kept the collaboration quiet ahead of the launch, they’ve already shared nondescript videos of their #LETSWOW campaign, in which Klum struts her stuff in her new pieces.

The collection will be revealed in it’s entirety during New York Fashion Week and on letswow.com on September 7th, and will be available for purchase on September 21st.



Will you buy Klum’s new line? Sound off in the comment below.