Heidi Klum Helps Raise Money and Awareness for Pediatric AIDS Research

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, Heidi Klum is speaking out about an important cause that effects parents and their children.

The model, 43, has been working closely with the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation for more than 15 years and is spreading the word in hopes that more people get involved.

“I’ve visited many of their events in New York and in Los Angeles,” says Klum. “It’s become bigger and bigger every year and I encourage people learn more about it.”

The foundation was founded by Glaser who contracted HIV in a blood transfusion in 1981 while giving birth to her daughter Ariel. After her daughter passed away, Glaser started the foundation in hopes of raising money for pediatric HIV/AIDS research.

Klum, who is mother to Helen, 12, Henry, 11, Johan, 10, and Lou, 7 says an easy way to get help is through the org’s annual A Time for Heroes festival.

This year’s event will take place on October 29 in L.A. Since its inception in 1989, the event has raised more than $35 million to support the foundation’s commitment to creating a world where no child has AIDS.

“It’s a big, big carnival for families. My kids love going in these gigantic bowling balls and they get tossed around. It’s really a benefit for children, with children,” says Klum. “It’s a fun and lively day.”