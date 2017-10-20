Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, Klum held her 2012 Halloween Party in December and raised money for the American Red Cross. “It took maybe three hours to put my face on and like ten minutes to get dressed,” Klum told PEOPLE of the Cleopatra costume she wore to her Haunted Holiday Party in New York City. “The guy that designed the face made little pieces and put them on, and in between he had to fill in the gaps, so it took a very long time.”