Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costumes Over the Years
From a colorful butterfly to an all-blue Indian goddess, take a look back at the supermodel’s most over-the-top outfits
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2000: Zombie Doll
Even before the supermodel started to host her own epic Halloween parties, she was a regular on the New York City Halloween bash scene, attending a party in 2000 as a zombie doll.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2001: Lady Godiva
Klum set the bar high dressing as a bloody, but clothed version of the legendary noblewoman for her first annual Halloween celebration – and she's been wowing Hollywood with her Halloween largess since.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2002: Betty Boop
Trading in her long blonde locks for a short dark 'do, the supermodel rocked a tight red dress as the cartoon sex symbol.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2003: Golden Alien
A fully-gilded Klum becomes the first extraterrestrial to earn the title "Sexiest Space Creature Alive."
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2004: Red Witch
Donning a short red dress and long red wig with bones sticking out of her costume created a wholly original, somewhat eclectic, look but, as always, Klum pulled it off with fabulous style.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2005: Vampire
The mom-of-four went for a more sexy interpretation sporting thigh-high boots, fangs and a big black Cher-like wig for her party.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2006: Serpent
The fruits of a slithering Klum's labor (she was 8 months pregnant!) that year included a getup featuring the apple from the Garden of Eden and platform snakeskin boots.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2007: Cat
Meow! Her supermodel figure was on full display when she wore this skin-tight cat costume at her annual event.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2008: Kali
When Klum decided to channel the Indian goddess, she went all out donning turquoise skin, lots of arms and a thick chain of skulls around her neck.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2009: Crow
No one would ever call the Project Runway judge a birdbrain, except possibly when she flew into her annual party in a mini-skirt, fishnet-stockings and full-on black feathers.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2010: Alien
The supermodel's costume was truly out of this world – she dressed up as a two-tone alien, complete with red-and-purple plastic armor and matching hair and skin!
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2011: Cadaver
For her Oct. 29 celebration, the dress-up enthusiast came as a dead body, showing off every muscle in her body. Two days later, she proved she wasn't monkeying around by donning an ape costume with then husband Seal.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2012: Cleopatra
Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, Klum held her 2012 Halloween Party in December and raised money for the American Red Cross. “It took maybe three hours to put my face on and like ten minutes to get dressed,” Klum told PEOPLE of the Cleopatra costume she wore to her Haunted Holiday Party in New York City. “The guy that designed the face made little pieces and put them on, and in between he had to fill in the gaps, so it took a very long time.”
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2013: Old Lady
Are those varicose veins? Complete with a cane, the usually glamorous Klum attended her holiday bash in a spectacular granny getup, which she referred to as "little old me," in a Tweet.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2014: Butterfly
Klum didn't disappoint as she transformed into a colorful insect for her annual bash (sponsored by Moto X and Svedka), where she proclaimed she's down with all things creepy crawly. "I have no problem with bugs and spiders or snakes and that kind of stuff. I like them," she said. She even gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the costume in an Instagram video.
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume in 2015: Jessica Rabbit
It took Klum nearly 10 hours to go from bare-faced to barely recognizable for her Svedka- and GSN's Hellevator-sponsored fete at N.Y.C.'s Lavo. The supermodel teased the whole process on Instagram, from prosthetic fittings (that had many fans guessing she'd be Kim Kardashian West) to the final makeup touches. All that was missing? Roger, of course!
Heidi Klum's Halloween Party in 2016: Clones
It didn't take Klum long to get ready for her 2016 bash: she went as herself! However, she did document the transformation of her entourage of five Klum clones, from hair and nails to lashes and legs.