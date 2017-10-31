Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party doesn’t start for another five hours but the star is well under way in the getting-ready process. As someone who’s been planning her outfit for over a month, she’s not leaving anything to chance last-minute. The star’s been in the makeup chair since 3 p.m. and shared a revealing glimpse of her “scary” Halloween costume on Instagram.

Klum shared a selfie video as makeup artists were busy applying a gray shade of makeup to her face, while she showed off her fake set of monster teeth and pair of horns.

In a second video, she even showed a gray prosthetic chin being applied to her face.

For someone who takes Halloween as seriously as Klum, this is a pretty big sneak peek reveal, that gives fans a pretty good guess at what she’s going to be on the red carpet of her party. Our guess is an ogre, or maybe a monster viking (if her pigtails are any giveaway).

In September, the queen of Halloween shared with PEOPLE that she was set on a scary costume. “This year I’m going to be scary,” she explained. “Not Scary Spice, but I’m going to be scary because last year I was just me, and I had five clones.”

Since her costume was relatively pared down last year (for Klum, anyways), she needed to really up the ante. “I thought, ‘OK, this year I’m going to have to give it some and do my prosthetics again and go a little crazy so people don’t recognize me,’” she said. “I have to do a lot of rehearsal for this because I have to do something funny, but I can’t do a dress rehearsal because there’s many prosthetics so it’s a one-time shot.”

She’s been working with her prosthetics team since early September, and will finally reveal the finished costume tonight at her annual bash.