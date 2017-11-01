She’s a Thriller! Heidi Klum Arrives to Her Halloween Party as the Werewolf From Michael Jackson’s Classic Video

Heidi Klum promised that her 2017 Halloween costume would be “scary,” and her hair-raising costume delivered on all fronts.

The queen of Halloween is known for creating the most over-the-top, elaborate costumes year after year and since she went as herself last year (accompanied by five clones), she knew she needed to up the ante with a completely unrecognizable get-up this time around.

Klum arrived at her annual Halloween party in N.Y.C. wearing her version of the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video, which premiered in 1982.

She began getting ready for the party six hours before it even started. She shared videos on Instagram of her getting-ready process, getting her makeup done and prosthetics applied.

And if you think she was crazy to get dressed six hours ahead of time today, she actually began prepping her entire look over a month ago.

In September the America’s Got Talent judge caught up with PEOPLE after the season finale and explained her decision to go with a scary costume. “This year I’m going to be scary,” she explained. “Not Scary Spice, but I’m going to be scary because last year I was just me, and I had five clones.”

To really blow the look out, she knew she needed to call up her prosthetics teams. “I thought, ‘OK, this year I’m going to have to give it some and do my prosthetics again and go a little crazy so people don’t recognize me,'” she said. “I have to do a lot of rehearsal for this because I have to do something funny, but I can’t do a dress rehearsal because there’s many prosthetics so it’s a one-time shot.”

Prep started way back in early September when she shared behind-the-scene snaps on Instagram of herself getting prosthetics made for her hands and face.

She said that she always keeps her “fingers and my toes crossed that it works out.” And this year, all that wishing and prepping definitely paid off.