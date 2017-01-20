Start Crafting Your Dream Vacation Wardrobe with Help from Heidi Klum, Hailey Baldwin and More

While we may be in the midst of the throes of winter and all that entails (read: snow squalls, bone-chilling temperatures and not enough layers in the world to protect you from the arctic gales), the advertising industry is here to remind us that summer is perpetually just around the corner. Well, if not summer, than at the very least a vacation to somewhere luxuriously tropical. And if you are lucky enough to be one of the chosen ones making their escape to a remote desert island in the coming months, these ladies from Heidi Klum to Lily Aldridge have got your entire resort-ready wardrobe covered.

Heidi Klum stars in the newest campaign for her eponymous swim brand shot against the envy-enduring tropical backdrop of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands by her longtime collaborator, the photographer Rankin. Though she’s now an old pro at lingerie, this marks only the second time she has designed her own swim collection. She said in a statement of the experience, “I’ve loved designing beautiful new shapes and adding playful hardware this season. It was really important to me that we continue to offer women a variety of styles to suit their shape. There really is something for everyone in this collection.”

Another lady well-versed in the fine art of wearing bikinis, Emily Ratajkowski is also taking a stab at a new genre of barely-there fashion, walking a dog around N.Y.C. wearing nothing more than a matching black lace bra and underwear. While we wouldn’t put it past the body-positive feminist model to choose this as just another casual OOTD, it seems she’s actually doing this as a part of her job, filming a new commercial for DKNY.

Hailey Baldwin is also branching out into new territory. Though she’s long been a model for H&M, her latest campaign for the Swedish fast fashion brand marks the first time she’s appeared as the face of their denim line. In the images, which are a part of H&M’s “Denim Days” campaign and will be featured in stores worldwide, the up-and-coming model wears some of the brand’s hottest new designs of the season and even has her own mini “Born in the U.S.A.” moment.

Salvatore Ferragamo also released a new campaign this week for their Spring-Summer 2017 collection. The ads shot by Peter Lindebergh (the man also behind those stunning Pirelli calendar images) feature models Lily Aldridge, Andres Velenconso and McKenn Hellam on location in Taormina, Sicily. According to a press release from the brand, the images along with an accompanying short film are meant to be a celebration of “an inherently Italian point of view with the spirit of a Mediterranean dreamscape.”

Finally, Gucci announced on Friday that actress Dakota Johnson, artist Petra Collins, and actress, model, and transgender activist Hari Nef will be the faces for a forthcoming, top secret Gucci launch in the near future. According to a press release from the brand, these three women were hand-selected by creative director Alessandro Michele “for their authenticity, vitality and diversity. Their distinctive beauty and individuality come together to define a unique creative collaboration.”

