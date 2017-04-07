3 Easy Ways to Accessorize Your Strands — No Hot Tools Required!

Spring cleaning means a lot of things: cleaning out our closets, washing our makeup brushes, finally dusting every window treatment in our apartments and much more. And this week, we’re focusing on greening up our routines — which involves adding eco-friendly items to our wardrobes and swapping our beauty products for natural formulas. So to take things one step further, we’re going heat-free as far as our hair is concerned. And celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, creative director of hair care brand Virtue, is breaking down three super easy looks that only require a few accessories.

Watch the How It’s Done video above to see how to score all three looks, and shop Abergel’s must-have products in the links below.

HAIR CHAINS

Buy It! Lelet NY x Adir Liquid Chain Comb, $548; leletny.com

HAIRSPRAY

Buy It! Virtue Finale Shaping Spray, $36; virtuelabs.com

RELATED PHOTOS: 11 Celeb-Approved Hair Accessories That’ll Make You Swoon

BLACK RIBBON

Celebrate It 360 Grosgrain Ribbon 1.5”, $3.99; michaels.com

TEXTURIZING SPRAY

Buy It! Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $44; nordstrom.com

GOLD BARRETTE

Buy It! Lelet x Adir Mega Liquid Metallic Barrette, $188; leletny.com

From Coinage: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

Would you try any of these looks? What are your favorite heat-free styling tricks? Tell us in the comments below!