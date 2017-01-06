Hayden Panettiere Wears 5 Mini Dresses in 24 Hours

Hayden Panettiere is having a mini (dress) moment. The actress spent the last 24 hours promoting the new season of her hit show Nashville, and she pulled out all the sartorial stops in a parade of long-sleeve, super-short dresses. She also proved she’s immune to freezing temperatures (like most of Hollywood), ditching the tights and going bare-legged for all her NYC appearances.

Panettiere kicked things off on Amazon’s Style Code Live Wednesday night wearing a navy mini and leopard pumps. She topped off her look with an “SCL” cowboy hat in honor of the season five of Nashville on its new network, CMT.

“It’s very different,” she shared of the new direction of the show. “Before they tried to take everybody’s story lines, and shove them into one episode, so you never got a chance to breathe through the scenes. You know, you knew if there was a pause, that pause was going to be cut out. But this season we really get a chance to breathe in the scenes, you get to take those moments, where the wheels are turning, and yeah, yeah the audience will be able to understand the character better, we get to show you that. It’s great as an actor.”

As for her character, pop princess Juliette Barnes, she faces a new set of obstacles after a nearly fatal plane crash.

“The show lived, I lived. I lived and you find me in a very precarious position and in this accident, now she’s taking this on head first, and she is trying to, come hell or high water,” Panettiere says of her character arch in season five. “She wants to walk again, and she will. And she is like, I feel like this girl is like the Phoenix. She keeps just like torching herself and going up in flames, and rising from the fire, rising from the ashes.

On Thursday, the star hit the morning show circuit, starting with an appearance on Good Morning America, where she wore a red floral dress and nude pumps. Then for segment on Live! with Kelly, she quickly changed into a eggplant colored short-sleeve design with a low-cut neckline, teamed with leopard pumps.

Following Live! with Kelly, Panettiere quickly switched into a long-sleeve red-and-black dress with a tweed bodice for a panel with the AOL Build Series alongside her co-star Charles Esten. And she finished her Nashville promo tour in a black-and-white check design with lace-up sides for a night out.

The one thing we learned from her 24-hour outfit parade? When you find a silhouette that works for you, stick to it.

Which mini is your favorite? Share below!