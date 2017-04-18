This Perfume Might Be the Secret to Stealing Harry Styles’ Heart

Great news: If you were hoping to win Harry Styles‘ heart, it might be easier than you’d ever expected. No, you don’t need to have an affinity for playing the guitar and no, you don’t need to chop your hair into a short blonde bob to match Taylor Swift‘s. Instead, scoring the star’s attention might just require a single trip to Sephora.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the 23-year-old singer revealed that when he was 15 years old, his “first proper girlfriend” used to wear a specific scent: Mugler’s Alien. And the fragrance holds such a strong memory for him that he can sniff it out wherever he is.

“Later, I’d remember her perfume,” he tells the magazine about the popular scent. “Little things. I smell that perfume all the time. I’ll be in a lift or a reception and say to someone, ‘Alien, right?’ And sometimes they’re impressed and sometimes they’re a little creeped out. ‘Stop smelling me.'”

So if you’d like to be the subject of the next “Perfect,” hope to catch his eye at a concert or just want to land your own Harry Styles lookalike, remember that Alien — a mix of warm florals — is already Harry Styles-approved.

Have you tried Alien? Will you now? Sound off in the comments below.