It seems like an unspoken rule of pop culture that once a generation a boy band must come about that drives teenage girls absolutely out of their minds. The ’60s had The Beatles, the aughts had *Nsync and the Backstreet Boys, and, of course, the 2010s were ushered in with the unbridled mania of One Direction. And out of One Direction a heartthrob by the name of Harry Styles was born, thanks it no small part to his lustrous shoulder-length locks. But with his newfound solo career also came an all new beauty look–super short hair with buzzed sides. And today Apple gave crazed fans everywhere their first look at that precise moment of transformation.

While Harry’s strands are undoubtedly the stuff of rock and roll legend, unlike when Samson was infamously shorn of his strands, the pop star only seems to be becoming stronger and stronger by the day. Not only is he an international teen idol at just 23-years-old who successfully transcended the implosion of his own musical supergroup, but he also cut off his long hair to secure his first acting gig in the forthcoming war movie Dunkirk.

On Tuesday, Apple Music released their first teaser trailer for their behind the album documentary on the making of the singer’s eponymous album. And while the 30-second clip is full of cute scenes of Harry strumming his guitar, tweely writing his song lyrics on a typewriter, and falling asleep on the studio couch, there’s really only one two-second moment that matters: the blink-and-you-miss-it clip of those scissors slicing through the musician’s iconic strands. But if you want to find out the whole hair-story behind the making of this moment, you’re just going to have to wait until May 15.

Are you excited for Harry’s new album? Do like his hair short, or no? What style would you like to see him try next? Sound off below!