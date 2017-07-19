As one of the most preeminent boy band members of all time, you would think that there’s not much that could phase Harry Styles. After all, this is a man who has traveled all over the world, singing in front of enormous stadiums full of thousands of screaming pre-teen female fans night after night. There’s likely nothing he hasn’t done, seen, or been subjected to over the course of his career. But all that being said, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still a handful of things in life that get the musician just a little bit worked up, sending his heartbeat racing. Things like Chelsea boots and a shirtless Ryan Gosling, apparently.

In an appearance on the Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw on BBC 1 Radio to discuss his new film Dunkirk, Harry agreed to participate in the “Heart Monitor Challenge,” getting strapped up to a heart rate monitor and being shown a series of images to see what type of response they would elicit from the pop star. Things start off casually enough, after verifying that his resting heart rate is somewhere around 67 beats per minute, Styles easily talks about working with Christopher Nolan, “those gross, giant purple trainers” he used to wear, and a shirtless, leather jacket-clad Zayn Malik without so much as a slight uptick in anxiety. But there were two particular images that sent his heartbeat soaring.

A shirtless photo of Ryan Gosling in The Notebook saw a drastic increase in Harry’s heart rate, shooting up to 80 beats per minute as he enthused that the still was from a great scene in the movie. A Chelsea boot, Harry’s beloved form of footwear also drew a very strong reaction from the star, registering even higher than his passion for the rom-com actor with his heartbeat going up to a brisk 102 as he confirmed to Grimshaw that the shoe is probably the biggest love of his life. Thankfully, given his overwhelmingly positive reaction, the host was kind enough to give Harry a copy of the photo of the shoes, offering to laminate it for him so he can take it with him wherever he goes. Sounds like while we’ve been trying to ‘ship Styles with every It-girl in Hollywood, we should have been shipping him and his Chelsea boots all along.

