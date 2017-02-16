Hannah Jeter Says She's Grown 'More Comfortable' Posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue: 'I Used to Have So Much Anxiety'

Hannah Jeter is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue vet. The mom-to-be (she’s expecting a girl with husband Derek Jeter), has posed for the magazine five times and graced the cover in 2015. This year, she returned to her barely-there bikinis while (unknowingly!) pregnant! But despite her years of experience, Jeter says she still gets the same hopeful, giddy excitement each year before she’s asked to come back.

“Every year I will call my agent months before they book and will be like, ‘Do you think they will bring me back? Are you sure?'” she told PEOPLE. “And they’re like, ‘Yeah, Hannah. They will bring you back.’ It’s been the pinnacle of my career, so every year they ask me back I feel so lucky.”

Like other SI models who admit their first year shooting is the most nerve-wracking, Jeter says she felt the same way. But now, fresh off her fifth year modeling in scantily-clad swimsuits, it’s starting to become more natural.

“The first year, I was so nervous. Especially surrounding launch week, you just have so much anxiety because it really is a responsibility to promote the issue,” she said. “I think for me, I get more and more comfortable and it becomes easier. It’s so fun and I’ve gotten used to it.”

And of course, we had to hear what the former cover star of the SI Swimsuit issue thought about Kate Upton‘s momentous three covers this year. In short: She loved it.

“The one with the jacket and the sequins, oh my gosh. I think she just looks so gorgeous,” Jeter said. “She’s kind of an iconic Sports Illustrated model. And she wasn’t in the issue for a year or two, and then to come back and have three covers…that’s an accomplishment!”

