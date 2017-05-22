Hannah Bronfman Wore Custom Vera Wang To Marry Brendan Fallis In Morocco This Weekend

Turns out Pippa Middleton wasn’t the only person to have her long-awaited wedding this weekend. It’s been nearly two years since DJ, entrepreneur, and fitness guru Hannah Bronfman, 29, got engaged to fellow DJ Brendan Fallis, 37. And this weekend, the pair finally tied the knot in style in gorgeous Morocco.

Of course, finding the perfect setting for their nuptials was a high priority, so the couple took their time before nailing down just the right fit, eventually landing on La Mamounia, a stunning palatial hotel in Marrakech. “We considered many places before deciding on Marrakech,” Bronfman told BRIDES about the May 20 wedding. “But then we completely fell in love with Morocco—the food, the people, the colors, and the vibe.”

Just behind location on the wedding checklist was the dress: Bronfman said yes to a custom Vera Wang gown that she created with the designer herself. “I love the sweetheart bustier. It’s very elegant and timeless,” Bronfman shared with the magazine. The trumpet gown included architectural draping, and a macramé lace train embroidered in delicate crystal and pearl accents. She topped it all off with a delicately pleated tulle veil and stunning drop earrings.

True to her DJ DNA, when it was time to walk down the aisle with her father, financier Edgar Bronfman Jr., it wasn’t just any old wedding march: Bronfman chose to glide to the tune of Tommy James & The Shondells’ “Crimson and Clover.” And while most couples can’t wait to get the party started once the ceremony is complete, these two decided to schedule some alone time first. “Right after our ceremony, we went to lunch—just the two of us—off property,” Bronfman explained. “Everyone told us that the day goes by quickly, so I wanted to maximize it with a morning ceremony and have time for us to have a moment to ourselves.”

Now that she’s emerging from her reverie, Bronfman shared the news publicly on her Instagram, using the above shot from the Brides article. “Words can’t describe how epic this weekend was! Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us and traveled to be with us!…LIVING ON CLOUD 9!!!!”

And of course, a destination affair makes for some awesome pics leading up to the big day too (and a few amazing dress changes). Here, some of our faves from family and friends.

