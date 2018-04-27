Halsey/Twitter

Halsey has a PSA for hotels everywhere: It’s time to improve your toiletry selection.

The 23-year-old “Love Is Madness” singer, who is biracial — her father is African American and her mother is Italian, Hungarian and Irish — shared her frustrations about the shampoos and conditioners that hotels typically provide on Twitter, saying that they’re not adequate for a vast number of their customers.

“I’ve been traveling for years now and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of color,” she wrote. “I can’t use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of ur customers. Annoying.”

Halsey routinely changes up her hairstyles, but has naturally curly hair. And although the star explains that she is fortunate enough to have the means to travel with her own haircare products, she points out that not everyone has that luxury.

I’m fortunate enough to be financially in a position to do so, but POC traveling frequently for work/medical reasons might not be. Just making a point is all! https://t.co/6u7PWqc1yY — h (@halsey) April 27, 2018

“I’m fortunate enough to be financially in a position to do so, but POC traveling frequently for work/medical reasons might not be. Just making a point is all!” the singer tweeted.

“The point is that mass production of those products as the standard is part of a greater problem of disenfranchisement,” she added. “If white ppl can enjoy the luxury/convenience, there should be an option for everyone to [sic]. Its an ‘insignificant’ example of a bigger problem. That’s all!”

And when the conversation turned to whether or not Halsey is in a position to speak about the issue at all, the songstress hit back at those who questioned her racial background.

“You are one of the white people sweetie,” one user wrote, to which Halsey responded, “No. I am Not.”

Last year, the star opened up to Playboy about how she’s struggled with her own identity as a biracial woman.

“I’ve accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about Black culture that’s not mine,” she said. “I’m proud to be in a biracial family, I’m proud of who I am, and I’m proud of my hair… I look like a White girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a Black woman.”