Halsey probably won’t mind if you call her a loser.

The “Bad At Love” singer, 23, debuted a new tattoo on the side of her neck on Friday with a lyric from Beck’s 1993 single “Loser.”

Tattoo artist JonBoy, who has worked with Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber, shared the photo on his Instagram, writing, “soooooooooyy un perdedor @iamhalsey #jonboytattoo,” spanish for “I’m a loser.”

The tattoo is of the song’s most famous lyric, “I’m a loser baby.”

The new body art comes a day before Halsey’s musical appearance on Saturday Night Live, which she shared on Instagram.

SNL TOMORROW!!!!!! AHHHHH @nbcsnl A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jan 12, 2018 at 4:34pm PST

The singer, 23, is not new to adding ink to her body. She has over 20 tattoos, from a triple X on her hand to a minimalist drawing of two faces on her leg.

She is also a bit of an artist herself with the singer designing two tattoos for her rapper beau, G-Eazy. JonBoy then inked the designs on G-Eazy’s arms: an angel on one bicep and the devil on the other.

G-Eazy’s tattoos were in reference to his album, The Beautiful & the Damned.

“😈 @g_eazy drawn by @iamhalsey #jonboytattoo,” JonBoy wrote in the caption of one photo.