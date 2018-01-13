Halsey probably won’t mind if you call her a loser.
The “Bad At Love” singer, 23, debuted a new tattoo on the side of her neck on Friday with a lyric from Beck’s 1993 single “Loser.”
Tattoo artist JonBoy, who has worked with Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber, shared the photo on his Instagram, writing, “soooooooooyy un perdedor @iamhalsey #jonboytattoo,” spanish for “I’m a loser.”
The tattoo is of the song’s most famous lyric, “I’m a loser baby.”
The new body art comes a day before Halsey’s musical appearance on Saturday Night Live, which she shared on Instagram.
The singer, 23, is not new to adding ink to her body. She has over 20 tattoos, from a triple X on her hand to a minimalist drawing of two faces on her leg.
She is also a bit of an artist herself with the singer designing two tattoos for her rapper beau, G-Eazy. JonBoy then inked the designs on G-Eazy’s arms: an angel on one bicep and the devil on the other.
G-Eazy’s tattoos were in reference to his album, The Beautiful & the Damned.
“😈 @g_eazy drawn by @iamhalsey #jonboytattoo,” JonBoy wrote in the caption of one photo.