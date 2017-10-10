7 Makeup Palettes Under $20 That'll Get You Your Best Halloween Costume Ever
Your costume might need a few finishing touches, but there’s no need to spend a ton of extra cash. These palettes all cost below $20 — so you can cover all of your makeup needs without breaking the bank.
TAYLOR SWIFT -- NEW OR OLD
Just because the Old Taylor is dead doesn't mean you can't still pop on a red lip and dress as her for Halloween. But if New Taylor is more your speed, the dark burgundy shade in this palette is for you.
Buy It! E.L.F. Cosmetics Runway Ready Lip Palette, $6.99; walmart.com
A HIPPIE
Tie dye shirt? Check. Flare Jeans? Check. Bright eye shadow? Here you go.
Buy It! Wet N Wild Color Icon Eye Shadow Palette in Art in the Streets, $3.93; walmart.com
A '90S KID (OR KENDALL JENNER)
Throw on a pair of high-waisted mom jeans, a crop top, oval sunglasses and one of these brown lipsticks and you're ready to go.
Buy It! NYX Cosmetics Pro Lip Cream Palette in The Nudes, $12; nyxcosmetics.com
A MERMAID
All it takes to create an under-the-sea vibe is a bright blue smoky eye and some scales. Cut out a piece of fishnet stockings and hold it over your skin, then swipe a mix of these bright blue shades all over to create a mermaid-inspired effect.
Buy It! L.A. Colors 18-Color Eye Shadow Palette in Shady Lady, $2.49; walgreens.com
ELSA
Nothing channels the Frozen character more than frosty blue makeup and a long blonde braid. This palette is your go-to.
Buy It! BH Cosmetics Galaxy Chic Palette, $16.95; jet.com
A VAMPIRE
Swap out your go-to smoky eye for a red-toned look, which, when paired with a red lip and outfit, is beyond easy to pull together.
Buy It! Colourpop Yes, Please! Pressed Powder Shadow Palette, $16; colourpop.com
A CHEETAH
Create a bronze smoky eye, then wet your brush and dab brown and black spots all over, creating cheetah print for your face. And don't forget your ears.
Buy It! Maybelline New York The Nudes Eye Shadow Palette, $9.98; walmart.com
A ZOMBIE
Matte white and true black shadows make for the perfect combo when it comes to creating a zombie-like visage, and the bright red shade (applied with a moist brush) is the key to adding bloody details.
Buy It! Bronx Colors Burlesque No 2 Palette, $6; ulta.com