Halle Berry is conquering the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet like the style queen she is.

The actress, 51, turned heads in a plunging embroidered and lace jumpsuit at the premiere of her upcoming movie, Kings, on Wednesday, which was the seventh day of the festival.

Berry let the Zuhair Murad Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection piece do all the talking as she simply accessorized with only D’Orazio rings and wore her tresses in a high braided pony.

Before the event, the mother of two shared a brief clip of her designer outfit from the back. “Soaring over Toronto for TIFF,” Berry captioned the Boomerang.

Wednesday’s red carpet appearance was a triumph for Berry in comparison to the Kidnap premiere in August when she accidentally revealed her bra.

Lit by God 🌤 pic.twitter.com/ljLHYHAIn5 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 13, 2017

In director Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s Kings, a protective mother (Berry), who looks after a group of kids in the neighborhood then known as South-Central, finds herself sharing an unlikely bond with a loner (Daniel Craig), who is one of the only white residents in the area, amid the turmoil of the 1992 L.A. riots.

At the Kings premiere, Berry, who also stars in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, was joined by Ergüven as well as costars Lamar Johnson, Peter Mackenzie and Reece Cody.