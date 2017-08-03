Halle Berry Honors Michelle Obama With the Perfect Vintage T-Shirt

Halle Berry hit the streets with a message about former First Lady Michelle Obama we can all get behind.

Honoring the one and only Mrs. Obama, Berry rocked a distressed ‘Michelle My Belle’ T-shirt by L.A.-based brand The Spiders From Arts to the New York premiere of her upcoming film, Kidnap.

Berry paired the vintage tee with thigh-high boots and rockstar worthy hair!

She took to Instagram to share her look, calling Mrs. Obama “the strongest most fierce woman there ever was.”

In honor of the strongest, most fierce woman there ever was… Repping @MichelleObama to the NY premiere of #KidnapMovie tonight 🙌🏽 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

The shirt is fitting for the kick-ass role she plays as a mother who’s willing to go to the ends of earth to get her son back after he’s been kidnapped.

We’re so here for this stylish homage from one amazing Black woman to another!

This article originally appeared on Essence.com