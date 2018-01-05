Halle Berry Is Kicking Off Her Best Year Yet in a Black Bikini: 'Coming For You 2018'

Watch out 2018, Halle Berry is out to get her best year yet.

From sheer jumpsuits to ab-baring ensembles, the actress, 51, isn’t afraid to show off her fit figure and her latest swimsuit photo is no exception. The mother of two shared a picture of herself sporting a black bikini with the caption, “Coming for you 2018.”

Berry previously also shared a video of herself dancing in a black one-piece swimsuit while enjoying her oceanview.

Coming for you 2018 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jan 4, 2018 at 11:47am PST

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

The Oscar winner closed out 2017 by sharing photos of beach getaway and a farewell message to the year.

“Dear 2017, you can be a good person with a kind spirit and still tell people to go F— themselves when needed. P/S… thank you middle finger for always standing up for me!” she wrote on Instagram.

🎶 Naked by @ellamai A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Dec 30, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

And in November, Berry extensively documented her Thanksgiving week trip to Bora Bora.

In addition to the many activities that the star enjoyed, she rounded out her trip by sharing a video of herself diving into the beautiful waters of Bora Bora in a bikini and showed off her new Polynesian head wrap.

Next stop for Berry is Hollywood for the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday when she will be presenting an award and likely wearing something black to show solidarity with Hollywood’s anti-sexual harassment movement, now officially named Time’s Up.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast-to-coast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7.