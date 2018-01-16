Halle Berry Wears Sheer Reem Acra Gown at NAACP Image Awards — and Brings Laverne Cox to Tears!

Halle Berry was a style standout at the NAACP Image Awards on Monday.

The actress, 51, celebrated her outstanding actress in a motion picture nomination for her role in Kidnap at the star-studded soirée. Actress Octavia Spencer won the award.

Though Berry lost the trophy, her Reem Acra ensemble surely landed her on the best dressed list of the night.

The mother of two chose the designer label’s red and black strapless, sheer gown from its Fall 2016 ready-to-wear collection which featured lace embellishments throughout.

Inside the event, one of Berry’s biggest celebrity fans was in complete awe of her.

“I finally met @halleberry tonight. I got teary. She has been such a huge inspiration for me for so much of my life,” actress Laverne Cox wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

“Thank you Ms. Berry for your incredible career and all the inspiration and being so sweet as I totally fanned out. #naacpimageawards,” the Orange Is the New Black star added.

Check out all the full list of winners at the NAACP Image Awards here.