Attending as many red carpets as big-name stars (like Halle Berry) does means its only a matter of time before they inevitably suffer a wardrobe malfunction. It’s happened to the best of them — Emma Roberts lost a sleeve, Nicole Kidman busted a strap on her dress, even Beyoncé suffered a nip slip. And Monday night Berry joined ranks with her accidental bra reveal.

While attending the premiere of Kidnap in Hollywood, Berry’s billowy white blouse “billowed” a little too far to the right to reveal a lace bra underneath the 50-year-old’s outfit.

RELATED PHOTOS: Celeb Wardrobe Malfunctions: What We’ve Learned

But as all stars do, she handled it like a total pro. She continued down the carpet posing with co-stars and guests, including former pro football player Terrell Owens, who showed up matching the star of the film.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Berry and Owens both sported camouflage-print bottoms, with Ownes pairing his straight-leg pants with a black tee and white sneakers, while Berry chose the print in a wrap mini skirt with strappy metallic sandals.

FROM PEN: Amandla Stenberg’s Best Beauty Lesson Is One We All Need to Follow

Berry’s the star of two upcoming movies, including the action movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle and the new mystery thriller, Kidnap, where she plays a single mom who’s son is taken from her. The actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about what it feels like to be a busy working mom-of-two. “You don’t ever balance it completely,” she admitted to PEOPLE about parenting her daughter, 9 and son, 3. “It’s a constant struggle of a little more time there, a little more time here, and feeling a little bit guilty all the time.”

But she says ultimately being productive at work helps her be a better parent. “Having careers and being fulfilled that way makes us better mother,” she explained. “It makes us better able to operate in our careers with a sense of compassion and empathy that make us better businesswoman. We have to have them both and we have to keep trying to figure it out. And we get it wrong sometimes. And guess what, that is okay too.”

How do you think Berry handled her wardrobe malfunction?