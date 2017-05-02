When you click through the gallery of every single A-list Met Gala attendee, it’s almost impossible to name a celebrity who’s not on the red carpet. (We’ve tried and it’s very difficult to find celebs who’ve never attended fashion prom!)

But one Vogue cover girl who’s never walked the red carpet just made her big debut in the most dramatic way possible. Halle Berry arrived wearing a sheer body-hugging halter jumpsuit with over-the-top tiered train that left our jaws on the floor.

Did anyone call for a legend? Omg. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍👑 @halleberry #MetGala2017 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 1, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

The two-time Vogue cover girl celebrated this year’s theme Rei Kawakubo / Commes des Garçons: Art of the In-Between in an embroidered sheer one-piece accented in metallic gold appliqués that cascade into a long, full train in the back.

Donatella Versace. #CommedesGarçons #MetGala A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 1, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

Simple hair by Castillo. Tonight, it's all about the fashion. #MetGala A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 1, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

She kept her beauty look simple with a low bun and gold headband because, as she wrote on Instagram, “Tonight, it’s all about the fashion. #MetGala”

Calm before the Met. #MetGala A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 1, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

She looked like such a longtime party goer that she even got the Met Gala social media cues down — she posted a getting-ready Instagram photo showing the “calm before the Met,” laying on the floor surrounded by her accessories for the night.

COMMIN FOR YOU MET BALL 👊🏼 A post shared by LINDSAY FLORES (@iamlindsayflores) on May 1, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT





Despite being a two-time Vogue cover star (September 2010 and December 2002), this marks her very first time at fashion prom. But after seeing how amazing she looked on the carpet, we have a feeling this won’t be the last!

What do you think of her red carpet debut?