All About Hair Goddess Christina Oliva's Rise from Her Parents' Garage to Transforming Cancer Survivors' Lives

When it comes to hair extensions, Christina Oliva is the best in the business!

The glam entrepreneur stars in TLC’s Hair Goddess, which follows the 30-year-old and her Italian-American family as she runs her busy hair extension salon in Staten Island, New York, along with a brand new location in Manhattan.

Oliva is well known for her hair transformations, but thanks to the success of her series the stylist’s already busy schedule is now booked out weeks in advance. She also has clients from over the world that fly in for regular appointments. “It’s always been my dream to have a hair extension line that’s affordable yet impeccable quality,” says Oliva. “I won’t stop until I fulfill my dreams and aspirations.”

My favorite outfit I wore all season on tonight's episode of #HairGoddess TLC 10/9c ! Thank you to all 59k of you, thank you so much for supporting my family and our show! We love you guys 😘💓 tune in tonight. Can Victoria handle being a Hairgoddess? A post shared by Christina Oliva (@hairgoddessofny) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Here are five things to know about the hair extension star.

1. She never planned on being on TV.

After the wife of a television producer came in for a hair extension consultation, Olivia got a call about being on reality TV. “She went home and told her husband all about me,” recalls Olivia. The next thing she knew her whole family was in front of the producer for an interview. “I think he just kind of fell in love with us,” she says. “My voice and accent may have had a little bit to do with that.”

2. She’s a self-made hair mogul.

At age 18, Olivia was fresh out of cosmetology school when she started a hair extension business out of her parent’s garage. Now she has two busy locations and is planning on expanding to the West Coast. “I’d love to have a salon in Beverly Hills,” she says.

3. Her work changes lives.

“The most rewarding part about what I do is helping cancer survivors and people struggling with severe hair loss,” she says. “I cry at some many of the transformations,” she says. “But it’s a good cry.”

4. It’s a family affair.

“My family is what holds me together,” she says. “I get my work ethic from my father, he’s definitely my inspiration. My sister Victoria is my apprentice and trained colleague, and my cousin Anthony is the manager of my salon.”

5. Her name is Christina Oliva, but her salon is called Olivia Christensen.

“It’s my first and last name backwards with a twist,” she says. “It’s almost like my alter ego. On Staten Island, I still go by Hair Goddess, that’s what I’m known as.”

Hair Extensions me & @veeeoliva Haircut & Style @beautyby_bella @oliviachristensensalon #HairGoddess #HairExtensions A post shared by Christina Oliva (@hairgoddessofny) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Hair Goddess airs Wednesdays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.