Hailey Baldwin Gets a Bob, Lena Dunham Goes Lighter and More Mane Makeovers

If she wasn’t already, Hailey Baldwin is about to be a major source of hair inspiration. First, because of her brand new role as one of the faces of L’Oréal Professionnel International (she joins Taylor Hill and will be modeling the brand’s new trends), and second because she just got one of her most major haircuts ever.

Baldwin revealed her new choppy, frayed bob on Instagram, writing “lookin like baby Rhode these days”. And just hours later, she revealed her brand new trend-setting role, writing, “I am super happy to join the L’Oréal Professionnel family this year ! Can’t wait to share the @lorealpro campaigns with you.”

a day in Paris w my @lorealpro family ❤ A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:17am PST

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Celebrity Hair Changes

And she’s not alone in her desire for a major change. Lena Dunham also flaunted a new look: bold bangs and a brighter, ombré hue…

She ❤️S me A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Meanwhile, Girl on the Train actress Haley Bennett went from a short, blonde bob to a way-shorter piecey pixie cut. Hairstylist Garren shared her new look, writing “CHECK OUT HALEY BENNETT’S SEXY NEW HAIRCUT SHE’S FREE AND ADORABLE AND LOOKS AMAZING!!”

Which change is your favorite? Sound off below.