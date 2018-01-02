Hailey Baldwin is jumping back on the pink hair train!

The 21-year-old supermodel debuted a new rosy hairdo on Monday as she celebrated New Year’s Day with friends on a Miami beach.

It’s the second time Baldwin has rocked the hue. She previously made the bright-colored hair change in November 2016.

The starlet knew how to perfectly dress for her new locks this time around. She matched them with a blossom color Kopper & Zink Tios top and Benji pant bikini and gold earrings.

Later, as she made her way back to her hotel, Baldwin added a pair of high-waisted white trousers (with a colorful vertical stripe), white sneakers, a black purse and oversized sunglasses.

Baldwin also showed off her pretty in pink strands on Instagram in a playful selfie.

That nighttime shot let Baldwin’s shoulder-length pink hair stand out even more against the dark background. She wore a sleek black top, a bomber jacket, and a cascade of four colorful necklaces too as she sipped back on a refreshing-looking cocktail.

She captioned the photo with a watermelon emoji.

🍉 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:31pm PST

Besides her big hair change, Baldwin had a relaxing end to 2017, spending the holidays in the warm Florida sun.

She also slipped into a white Agent Provocateur lingerie set and hit New York City’s Dog Pound gym for day thirteen of Love‘s annual advent calendar, showing off her sex appeal and strength as part of the magazine’s “#StayStrong” theme.

“I’m Hailey Baldwin and today is stretching day and bosu ball,” she explained in the eye-catching Phil Poynter-directed video before jumping into a series of leg raises, squats, and balancing exercises. “I love exercising in lingerie. I mean who doesn’t?”

