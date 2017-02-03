Hailee Steinfeld's New Reef Campaign Will Make You Want to Book a Spring Break Trip Immediately

Hailee Steinfeld may now get to travel the world thanks to her blockbuster films (like The Edge of Seventeen and Pitch Perfect 2) and soaring music career, but she’s still a California girl at heart.

“The drive to the beach I love. Just being down there and discovering new places to go whether it’s a restaurant or lookout. But going down to the beach is sort of my quick little getaway,” the star, who’s the new face of REEF Escape Sandals collection, said in a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot. And the new line of beach-ready flip-flops fit perfectly in with the her beach-loving lifestyle.

Famed photographer Yu Tsai, who’s worked with the likes of Alicia Keys, Alessandra Ambrosio and Demi Lovato, shot the star’s campaign, which Steinfeld said was “one of her favorite things” about her experience on set.

“He has the best energy. I love his personality and he is awesome to be around,” she said.

And the singer, who epitomized the “I-don’t-need-a-man” attitude in her first hit single, “Love Myself,” also talked about what she thinks makes an empowered woman.

“It’s someone that empowers other women, one that commands respect and works hard,” Steinfeld said. “I am so lucky and fortunate to have women like that in my life that I get to look up to.”

Get more of an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Steinfeld’s REEF Sandals shoot, and head over to the brand’s site to get a first look at the collection.

