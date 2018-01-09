Ever since the Olsen twins have retired from being, well, The Olsen Twins and gone on to be Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, CFDA award-winning designers, there’s been a gaping hole in the entertainment landscape for a pair of sisters who go on madcap adventures while wearing adorably coordinating outfits. Enter: Gigi and Bella Hadid.

The supermodel sisters have quickly risen as two of the biggest It girls in fashion and lately, we can’t help but notice that they’re channeling the original related fashionistas, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, with their latest street style looks.

Gigi and Bella were both spotted out wearing monochromatic looks that show a serious resemblance to a classic throwback photo of Mary-Kate and Ashley from the ’90s wearing their round red- and- blue-translucent lenses from Billboard Dad.

Bella channeled Ashley’s look, wearing a red jumpsuit and jacket and colorful red tinted sunglasses while spotted out in Paris last year.

Meanwhile across the pond, Gigi headed out in N.Y.C giving her own take on Mary-Kate’s look in the 1998 movie in her cozy navy coat, navy Nina Ricci outfit and tinted pale blue sunglasses.

Like the Olsens, the Hadid sisters have worked in the same industry their entire lives, but there doesn’t appear to be any signs of any competitiveness between the two.

“Most of the time our markets are completely different, and if we get booked on a job and she gets it or I get it, we’re both happy for each other,” Bella told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

“There are enough jobs in the world for both of us. There’s no reason for us to be mad at each other or competitive. So if she gets it, then good for her. We’re in the family, so she can buy me a pair of shoes.”