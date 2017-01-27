Hadid Model Mania! Gigi, Bella and Anwar All Kick Off Major Campaigns

Though modeling has become a family affair for many (Kate and Lottie Moss! Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp!) no set of genetically-blessed relatives has had a bigger year than the Hadids. 2016 was absurdly successful for Gigi and Bella, and now that Anwar has joined them in front of the camera, 2017 looks poised to be all about the fashion-forward siblings.

So far, Bella opened the Alexandre Vauthier Spring Summer show at her (third!) Paris Fashion Week, wearing a completely sheer mini dress that was dripping in Swarovski crystals, while Gigi started off the year modeling alongside her little sis in Moschino’s Spring/Summer ad campaign. And they’re just getting started.

For Bella and Anwar, whose modeling portfolio already includes an editorial spread in Nylon‘s September issue, a Teen Vogue cover and walking in Fenty X Puma’s Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show, the star’s latest ad campaign became a family affair.

Bella and her 16-year-old younger brother star in Zadig & Voltaire‘s campaign for the fashion brand’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection. While it isn’t new for the Hadid siblings to model side-by-side in high-profile campaigns and runways, this is the first time Anwar’s worked alongside one of his older, more established model sisters. (And it’s a first for Bella too: She served as the brand’s muse for the collection and campaign.)

new new @zadigetvoltaire ss17 A photo posted by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:56am PST

She didn’t stop there – she also is going to front DKNY’s spring/summer ad campaigns, kicking off with a Sunday jaunt around N.Y.C. to see all the photos (and possibly catch a glimpse of the supermodel herself). InStyle has all the details.

Not to be outdone by her siblings, Gigi announced today that she’s starring in DSQUARED2’s Spring/Summer 2017 campaign. “Huge thank you my loves D & D and of course @meralas @macpiggott,” she said on Instagram.

Gi SQUARED for @DSQUARED2 ss17 🐆💎 HUGE thank you my loves D & D ❤ & of course @mertalas @macpiggott !!!!! A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:44am PST

