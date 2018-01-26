Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t revealed many details about her massive engagement ring from Brad Falchuk, but thanks to Stephen Colbert’s expert interviewing skills, the actress did confirm one theory we already had: That the ring could also serve as a Yoni egg.

Paltrow, 45, was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night, and while she chose not to wear her large sapphire stone, Colbert made sure to flash a photo of the meteor-size rock and asked a very Goop-appropriate question: “Could that be used as a Yoni egg? It’s so huge!”

“Hell, yeah!” Paltrow jokingly replied. [Editor’s Note: It cannot.]

As a quick refresher for those not up-to-date on their Goop reading, Yoni is the Sanskrit word for female genitalia (referring to the womb and the vagina) and directly translates to “sacred place.”

Steven Pan

Paltrow’s lifestyle bible Goop, featured an informative Q&A with healer Shiva Rose, who talked about the power of placing jade eggs into one’s Yoni as a way to “cultivate sexual energy, clear chi pathways in the body, intensify femininity, and invigorate our life force.” The Goop jade egg suggestion was not well-received by some in the medical community, but the founder and her team were quick to defend their content.

Paltrow announced her engagement to Falchuk, 46, in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue, and proudly wears the unique circular sapphire stone inside the magazine. The couple met on the set of Glee in 2010 (Falchuk was a producer) and have been dating for three years.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Confirm Their Engagement: ‘We Feel Incredibly Lucky’

The Goop founder, 45, also discussed her relationship with ex husband Chris Martin, 40, during her interview with Colbert.

“He’s really like my brother, we’re very familial. It’s nice, it’s great,” Paltrow shared about the father of her two children: 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses. The couple split in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage, and finalized their divorce in April 2015.