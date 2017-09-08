Gwyneth Paltrow Strips Down, Gets Dirty for First Goop Magazine Cover

Gwyneth Paltrow has been on a lot of magazine covers, but her latest is different from the rest for a few reasons. The wellness guru and founder of Goop has launched her own magazine, on which she also poses — covered in barely anything but clay — on the cover.

Paltrow teamed up with publishing house Condé Nast to launch Goop Magazine, which will run as a collectible edition that covers all of the things that readers turn to her website to find: wellness advice, clean beauty secrets, healthy recipes and more. But before you get your hands on the ‘zine, the star is giving us a sneak peak at her editor’s letter — and she’s talking about feeling good, that infamous bee sting facial, and her very first cleanse.

Paltrow writes, “I remember standing in a hippie health-food store in Greenwich Village and I saw a little paperback book describing a ‘master cleanse,’ and I was like, ‘What’s that?’ I remember the next day [after I finished the cleanse] I was like, ‘Oh, wow, I just did this cleanse, and I feel so much better. I can have a beer and a cigarette now, right?’”

And if a cleanse isn’t your thing, the star has another (very simple) method for feeling good, which simply involves stepping outside.

“For me, when I take my shoes off and walk in the grass, it’s so healing,” she says. “It’s hard to find scientific evidence for the idea that ‘I feel good.’ But by trying, you get so much juice out of life.”

But it wouldn’t be a real Goop article without some controversial beauty advice to top it all off. And she really is doubling down on that bee sting treatment she endorsed last year.

“The doctor stings you [with a live bee] like it’s an acupuncture needle,” she explains. “I had it done on my cesarean scar… I had some buckling in the scar, and it really evened it out.”

See more from Paltrow when the magazine hits stands and goop.com on September 19th. And tell us: are you excited for her new venture?

