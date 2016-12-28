Gwyneth Paltrow Sips Green Juice and Does Yoga as InStyle's January Cover Girl

Gwyneth Paltrow may have made a name for herself in Hollywood as an Oscar-winning actress with a bit of a rebellious streak, but over the past decade or so she has totally transformed, becoming both a mother of two and a go-to new age guru, promoting all things green, organic and zen. So naturally, when the Goop CEO sat down for her January cover of InStyle it was all about the latest in cleanses, healthy eating, perfecting her downward dog, and finding time for family and balance in the midst of her super busy, non-stop life.

For the magazine’s first publication of 2017, Gwyneth opens up about maintaining her rigorously healthy lifestyle while caring for her two young children, and, of course, her famous “conscious uncoupling” from former husband and still friend, Chris Martin. On the new cover, the actress wears a striped pink crop top with a cutout that shows off her toned core and a white floral pencil skirt, letting her fresh, healthy radiance shine through with minimal makeup and naturally tousled hair.

In addition to her high-fashion photo shoot featuring the season’s loudest patterns perfectly mixed and matched, the Oscar-winner also made two videos for the magazine, teaching InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown a few of her best kept wellness secrets.

In the first short film, she whips up her signature green juice, after Brown says, “I’m starting to question all of my life choices and I figured I’d just be better off generally if I was more like you,” to which Gwyneth deadpans, “I agree.” Brown then proceeds to throw together a smoothie from the actress’s book, incorporating kale, mint, ginger, an apple, water, and a fruit that may or mat not be a grapefruit. Who knew a simple green concoction was all that stood between us and Goop-levels of perfection?

The green queen also took some time to explain to Brown the finer points of her yoga routine in the pursuit of becoming more like Gwyneth. First things first, platforms heels do not make for the best warrior one pose, and while you’re at it you’re probably going to need to ditch the jazz hands. And breaking into some Tracy Anderson dance moves while flipping the bird isn’t going to help you out much either. But even if meditation and clean eating aren’t your thing, there’s one thing even Paltrow can agree with, and that’s a good glass of wine really cures everything.

