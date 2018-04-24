Gwyneth Paltrow Flaunts Giant Engagement Ring on Avengers: Infinity War Red Carpet

Gwyneth Paltrow had an infinity stone of her own to flaunt on the Avengers red carpet Monday night.

The 45-year-old Goop founder showed up at the Infinity War premiere in Hollywood, California, wearing her gigantic blue engagement ring — the organically cut center rock gifted to her by fiancé Brad Falchuk.

Paltrow’s ring wasn’t the only thing she was showing off. The blonde beauty also displayed her toned, tan legs in a short sparkly beige belted long-sleeve Retrofête dress and coordinating Jimmy Choo heels.

She later shared a photo of her look to Instagram, captioning it “Nothing like a family reunion.”

It sure was a family reunion.

Paltrow — who plays Iron Man love interest Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — was joined at the premiere of the highly anticipated movie by costars Robert Downey Jr., Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoë Saldana, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Danai Gurira, Paul Bettany, Sebastian Stan, Josh Brolin and more.

Falchuk, 47, wasn’t there — but the two have been busy preparing for their wedding day.

Earlier this month, the couple attended a star-studded engagement party in Los Angeles, hosted by Ryan Murphy.

Murphy and Falchuk have been colleagues for years, first working together on Nip/Tuck in 2003 before teaming up to create Glee (2009), Scream Queens (2015), American Horror Story (2011), and 9-1-1 (2018), among others.

At their engagement party, Paltrow was all smiles as she arrived in a one-shoulder Giambattista Valli maroon gown with a thigh-high slit at the event. Falchuk, meanwhile, wore a white tuxedo jacket and black pants.

A-list guests included Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson, who wore a ruffly yellow dress over her baby bump.

A week later, Paltrow and her bridal party — including Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe — had a celebration of their own with an intimate luncheon.

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee.

The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.

Both have been married before. Paltrow spend 11 years wed to Coldplay’s Chris Martin before “conscious uncoupling” in 2014. They share two children together: 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses. Falchuk has two children — Brody and Isabella — from his 10-year marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, which ended in a divorce filing in March 2013.

Paltrow also recently opened up about her romantic past in a recent interview with the Sunday Times‘ Esther Perel where she admitted her past romantic relationships lacked “a certain level of intimacy and communication.”

“In the past, I’ve been in relationships with men who had intimacy issues, so I could be, like, ‘I’m fine, I’m ready to do this,’ and let myself think he’s the one with the problem,” she explained. “In a way, some of the relationships were designed to keep me out of intimacy.”

But that all changed when she met Falchuk.

“Now, for the first time, I feel I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes uncomfortable because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” Paltrow said. “What came up in the first couple of years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm, how I feared intimacy and communication.”