Gwyneth Paltrow Is 'Excited' to Start Wedding Planning: 'I Feel Like a 21-Year-Old!'

Gwyneth Paltrow may have just confirmed her engagement to writer-producer Brad Falchuk this month, but the actress and Goop founder is ready to get started with wedding planning.

“I’m excited about everything!” Paltrow told PeopleStyle when we caught up with the star about the launch of her Goop Bath Soaks. “I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”

The couple announced the exciting news on the cover of Paltrow’s Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years.

Although Paltrow and Falchuk, 46, “haven’t really started making any formal plans” for their wedding just yet, the star is having fun brainstorming with her best friends right now.

“It’s kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends,” Paltrow told us. “They send me pictures of dresses — they’re as excited about it as I am. It’s pretty cute.”

When it comes to the couple’s everyday lifestyles, Paltrow and Falchuk are always in sync.

“I think we have similar philosophies about taking care of ourselves and trying to be happy, like exercising and eating good food,” she said.

In the meantime, before Paltrow walks down the aisle, the busy actress and businesswoman is making sure to focus on being a great mom to two children with Martin: 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses.

“Parenting these days is pretty great. They’re really good people,” Paltrow said. “They know how much I value honesty, so we talk openly. We’ll see how these next years go, but so far, so good.”

That said, the star’s teenage daughter still pokes fun at her mom every now and then.

“[Apple] always makes fun of my [nail polish] because she’s like, ‘You only wear pale pink and red!'” Paltrow, who collaborated with Côte to create her own limited-edition, toxin-free sheer blush hue which launched in January, said.

“I think pale pink is a classic color, and it’s appropriate for anything from a school function to black tie.”

