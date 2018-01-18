See Gwyneth Paltrow's Enormous Engagement Ring from Fiancé Brad Falchuk

After nearly four years of dating, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk officially confirmed their engagement by announcing the news on the cover of Paltrow’s Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue and showed off her new — and enormous — ring inside.

In the magazine spread, Paltrow revealed her new rock in a photo embracing Falchuk, whom she calls the “man I was meant to be with.” Though the photo is black-and-white, the ring clearly features a truly gigantic center stone, which appears to be darker in color and more organically-cut in shape than a traditional diamond solitaire.

The Oscar-winning actress was previously married to Coldplay’s Chris Martin for 11 years before “conscious uncoupling” in 2014, and opened up in the magazine about why she’s now ready to tie the knot with Falchuk. “Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” Paltrow said. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

She first met her new man, a writer-producer and co-creator of Glee, when she made a guest appearance on the show in 2010.

The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and fit right into one another’s lives. “They’ve been together for around four years, and she’s totally meshed him with her family life, so it’s not surprising,” a source told PEOPLE. “They just are extremely compatible.”

Paltrow has shared photos of her “modern family” with Falchuk and Martin hanging out together and a source close to the actress says it all “seems to work” for them. “Chris and Brad have hung out several times,” the source told PEOPLE. “They are both often at Gwyneth’s for family fun and dinners. Everyone seems very mature about their family situation.”