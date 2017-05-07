Gwyneth Paltrow Makes a Strong Case for the Return of the Crop Top

Gwyneth Paltrow gave just a peek of her enviable abs in a white crop top and midi skirt on Saturday night.

The all-white ensemble accented her bronzed skin, and she wore her center-parted hair in loose waves.

Paltrow stepped out to attend the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital Kaleidoscope 5 after ending her three-year Met Gala hiatus this week, where she wore a pale pink sequin Calvin Klein By Appointment dress, complementing the one-shoulder design with a “classic” ponytail.

“I’m on my way to the met ball … it’s been a minute,” Paltrow told a growing number of followers in her first Instagram Live ahead of fashion night’s prom. Revealing that she was “excited” for her return, the 44-year-old wellness guru admitted, “I don’t know, getting a little old for these tight dresses guys.”

This week, Paltrow opened the door to her newly made-over headquarters for her lifestyle brand, Goop, and it’s also a bright, white dream.

About last night… thank you #rafsimons and @calvinklein 💖#metkawakubo A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 2, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

“We wanted to preserve the spirit of our first office — raw, energetic, filled with natural light, very California,” she told Architectural Digest of her design strategy. “The warehouse has a similar vibe. It’s tough and industrial, but you also feel the ocean close by.”