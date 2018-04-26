Gwyneth Paltrow’s Mom Blythe Danner Says Her Daughter Was a ‘Rebel From the Beginning’

Gwyneth Paltrow has a mind of her own, and according to her mom and actress, Blythe Danner, she’s always been that way.

“I think you came into the world with a very strong self-image. I couldn’t harm that,” Danner, 75, said during a conversation with Paltrow, 45, on her weekly goop podcast. “I may have tried, I may have tried to sway you to be more conforming to what I thought was the proper young girl. You were a rebel from the beginning.”

“You had a strength and you knew who you were and I should have been wise enough and that is what still bothers me is that I didn’t have the wisdom to observe, to know that you were this creature unlike anything I do,” Danner continued.

During the mother and daughter’s intimate conversation, available for download on iTunes right now, Danner and Paltrow also discussed Danner getting back into the dating scene.

“I just wonder, are there things left that you still really want to accomplish?” Paltrow asked her mother.

“You know, I’m happy to say that I really, really like my own company and I’ve become a bit of a hermit which I have to be careful of,” she replied.

“I gotta get you on J-Date. I gotta get you on Tinder, mom!” Paltrow joked.

