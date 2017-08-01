Gwen Stefani made a “Sweet Escape” over the weekend to Newport Beach, California where she was spotted relaxing on the beach wearing exactly what you would think Gwen Stefani wears seaside — a colorful bikini top with matching robe, cutoff denim shorts and layers and layers of jewelry (including oversize hoop earrings).

The 47-year-old mom of three (with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale) showed off the fact that she’s Benjamin Button-ing through life with her teeny top and even tinier pair of denim short shorts (by One X Oneteaspoon).

She mixed her boho-style multicolor triangle top and matching cover-up with more laid-back, country-girl denim shorts (a new style phase she’s been into thanks to boyfriend Blake Shelton) and a blue plaid shirt tied at the waist.

She accessorized with the most beach jewelry we’ve seen on one person at a time, mixing woven chokers with long lariats, sparkly gold layered necklaces, and adding on multiple rings, stacks of bracelets and oversize hoop earrings.

Not only did the singer mix boho, country chic and glam, she even incorporated sporty in her look by topping it all off with a baseball hat.

There’s never been this much commotion over a Gwen Stefani bikini look since her 1998 MTV VMAs baby blue fuzzy top that took the red carpet by storm. But “Underneath It All” she’s “Just a Girl” sticking to her mix-and-match style ways and that’s why we love her.

What do you think of her outfit? Would you wear it to the beach?