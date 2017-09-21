It’s no secret that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are crazy about each other. There’s never a shortage of adorable photos of the two of them, and they’re well into the closet-sharing phase of their relationship. The couple’s been dating for nearly two years at this point and the PDA only continues to get more adorable – and more elaborate.

Yesterday, the couple stepped out in Beverly Hills looking casual in denim, but there was one very extra thing about Gwen’s outfit: a special someone featured on the star’s classic checkerboard Vans.

Finding it had to believe that she’s got her sweetie on her feet? She’s been showing off the shoes all summer:

Back in May, The Voice judge shared a quick snap backstage at the show with her fans on Instagram wearing the exact same shoes.

The couple’s been practically inseparable since they started dating in November 2015, not long after Shelton’s divorce from fellow country crooner Miranda Lambert and Stefani’s divorce from husband Gavin Rossdale after 20 years together and nearly 13 years of marriage.

“I love Blake!” Stefani gushed about Shelton on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this year. “He is the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake, and that’s the thing. There’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly like happy, amazing person.”

Do you like Gwen’s custom Vans? Share your thoughts in the comments below.