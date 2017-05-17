There’s a whole lot of love going around between The Voice judges! First, Adam Levine showed his appreciation for Gwen Stefani after her team was eliminated by wearing a vintage No Doubt T-shirt under his cardigan. And now Stefani is cheering on “Team Blake” with a pair of custom slip-on shoes with Blake Shelton’s face printed on them.

After Tuesday night’s show, Stefani lost both of her remaining contestants, Hunter Plake and Brennley Brown in a surprising elimination result. And even though Levine was sweet to support the star with his wardrobe choice, Stefani seems to be cheering for another team in the season 12 finale. In her Instagram story, she shared a snap of her footwear after the show, revealing a Shelton-printed pair of slip-ons.

A second snap showed Shelton cozying up to his girlfriend wearing his signature pair of cowboy boots.

The two started dating in November 2015 after Shelton’s divorce from Miranda Lambert and Stefani’s divorce from Gavin Rossdale. And they’ve been inseparable — and adorably coordinating — ever since. In case you missed it, Gwen’s been getting in touch with her country girl roots, wearing $755 pair of mud-splattered jeans and camo-print caps.

While we wait for Stefani to up the ante during the finale with a customized T-shirt or maybe printed leggings with Shelton’s face on them, we have no doubt which team she’ll be rooting for.

What do you think of her shoes?